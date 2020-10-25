1/2
Pauline J. "Polly" Meckes
87 years of age and resident of Whitehall, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully under Hospice care at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Paul C. and Edith E. (Harwi) Kramer. Polly was a faithful and devoted member of Faith Ev. Lutheran Church in Whitehall, where she was a member of the Sr. Choir, Bell Choir, Bible School, and assisted at many Craft and Quilt Fairs. She was a volunteer at the Lehigh County Humane Society. Polly was a certified nursing assistant and Cedarbrook, a seamstress at Cedarbrook Fountain Hill Annex, and worked for Dorney Park as a designer and caregiver of costumes. She is survived by daughter Karla J. Billig and husband Robert, SALM; son Andrew J. Meckes and wife Linda; 4 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great great grandson; she was predeceased by sister Ruth Diehl and husband Harry, and brother Luther "Bud" Kramer and wife Viola "Vicki". Her interment in the Garden of Faith will be private. A celebration of Polly's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lehigh County Humane Society 640 Dixon St. Allentown, PA 18103 www.lehighcountyhumanesociety.org

The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall

is honored to handle her arrangements

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2020.
