87 years of age and resident of Whitehall, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully under Hospice care at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Paul C. and Edith E. (Harwi) Kramer. Polly was a faithful and devoted member of Faith Ev. Lutheran Church in Whitehall, where she was a member of the Sr. Choir, Bell Choir, Bible School, and assisted at many Craft and Quilt Fairs. She was a volunteer at the Lehigh County Humane Society. Polly was a certified nursing assistant and Cedarbrook, a seamstress at Cedarbrook Fountain Hill Annex, and worked for Dorney Park as a designer and caregiver of costumes. She is survived by daughter Karla J. Billig and husband Robert, SALM; son Andrew J. Meckes and wife Linda; 4 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great great grandson; she was predeceased by sister Ruth Diehl and husband Harry, and brother Luther "Bud" Kramer and wife Viola "Vicki". Her interment in the Garden of Faith will be private. A celebration of Polly's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lehigh County Humane Society 640 Dixon St. Allentown, PA 18103 www.lehighcountyhumanesociety.org The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehallis honored to handle her arrangements