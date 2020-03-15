|
62 years of age and resident of Emmaus, passed away peacefully on Friday March 6, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving and dedicated family. Born in Allentown to Nelson and Claire (Ross) Heiney, she was the wife of Don Snyder for 38 years. She was a member of Bethany Church, and participated in Bible Study at Faith Church. A 1975 graduate of Whitehall High School, Pauline attained her Instructional I Elementary Degree in socially and emotionally maladjusted students from Millersville University, and her Master's degree in special education from Lehigh University. She continued her support of the Student Teaching Program as a student educator, and earned a certificate for post graduate work in curriculum, instruction and assessment. She was a teacher and intervention specialist first for IU #13 and then the Allentown School District for 32 years, retiring in 2017. Very active with Community Schools, she developed the "Book Blast" program and was coordinator of the children's food bank at Sheridan Elementary School. Surviving beside her husband and parents are daughter Ashleah Tomasino; son Austin Snyder and wife Latasha; grandchildren Giovanni, Onello and Willow; sister Charlotte Kramlich; twin brother Paul L. Heiney & wife Jennifer; along with nieces, nephews & extended family.
Her Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Interment private. Memorial contributions honoring Pauline may be presented to the 3893 Adler Place Suite170, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 15, 2020