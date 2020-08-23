1/1
Pauline L. Snyder
62 years of age and resident of Emmaus, passed away peacefully on Friday March 6, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving and dedicated family.

Services will be 11:00 am Saturday August 29, 2020 in Bethany Church 3801 Brookside Road Macungie, PA 18062, where her family will receive guests immediately following her service at a luncheon at the Church. All in attendance will be required to properly wear a face covering, and observe social distancing. Interment was private.

Memorial contributions honoring Pauline may be presented to the American Cancer Society 3893 Adler Place Suite170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial Gathering
Bethany Church
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
Bethany Church
Funeral services provided by
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
