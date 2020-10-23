Pauline M. Buck, 104, of Hellertown, passed away on October 19, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. She was the loving wife of the late Stephen Buck. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Carmine and Antoinette (Constantine) Giandomenico. Surviving are her children: Carol Horvath, and her Husband John, of Bethlehem; Jeffrey Buck, of Hellertown; Grandson: Kevin Horvath; siblings: Viola Nothstein, Mary Kufrovich, and her husband Robert. She was predeceased by siblings: Ralph, Vince, John, Dominic, Michael, Edith, Connie and Millie. There will be a memorial mass held at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Internment will follow at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Falk Funeral Homes in Hellertown is in charge of arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com