Pauline M. Ebner, 93, of Allentown, passed away on Monday March 4, 2019. Pauline was the wife of the late Anthony F. Ebner who passed in 2007. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Emil and Marie (Wint) Weber. Pauline was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church in Bethlehem. Pauline was a sewing machine operator for various knitting mills throughout the valley prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Senior Citizens at Our lady Help of Christians. Pauline loved bowling at the former Hrugari, and Sokol Clubs in Allentown. She bowled in several National Tournaments. She enjoyed fishing, bus mostly she loved her grandchildren dearly. Surviving are her sons; Jeffrey E. (Vicki) of Sinking Spring, and Anthony O. (Rose) of Enola, Pa.. Her sisters; Anna Cooper of Joplin, MO and Ella Davies of Allentown. Pauline's grandchildren are; Ryan, Jesse, and Kelly. She was preceded in death by her brother Otto Weber. A Mass of Christian Burial will be clebrated on Friday March 8, 2019 at 10:30 am in Notre Dame. Calling will be on Thursday from 6:30-8:00 pm and on Friday from 8:45-9:45 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Pauline's memory to her church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd. Bethlehem, pa. 18018