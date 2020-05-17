Pauline M. (Fetzer) Gibson, 98, formerly of Walter Street, Bethlehem, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Alexandria Manor, Bethlehem Twp. She is the wife of the late Louis T. Gibson, Jr who died Nov. 24, 2003. Pauline was born in Lower Saucon Twp. on December 30, 1921 to the late Morris C. and Bertha E. (Grube) Fetzer. She is a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown.
SURVIVORS: Son: Louis T. (Pauline) Gibson, III of Felton, DE; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren. Predeceased by daughter: Jane L. (Gibson) Kindig who died Mar. 2, 1998; siblings: Norma J. Doster, Leland F. Fetzer, Dorothy A. Nuss, Wilmer L. Fetzer.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to a guided remembrance from attendees' cars on Thursday, May21, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main Street, Hellertown. The funeral service and graveside service will be streamed on Facebook Live. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to her church, 69 Main Street - Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.