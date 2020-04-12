|
|
Pauline M. Mann, 91, a resident of Whitehall Manor, formerly of Moore Township, passed away on Wednesday, April 08, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital – Allentown Campus. She was the wife of the late Harold H. Mann, with whom she shared 56 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2005. Born in Nazareth, she was a daughter of the late Stanley U. and Florence L. (Longenbach) Mann. She was a graduate of Nazareth High School, class of 1945, and also attended Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing. A member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, Pauline was employed by the former Western Electric, Allentown, where she worked for more than 35 years before retiring in 1987. She loved her cats, enjoyed cross stitch, and dining out with her family and friends. For many years, Pauline and her husband enjoyed snowmobiling together and several cruise vacations. She was a member of Emmanuel's Lutheran Church, and a former member of the Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club. Survivors: Pauline will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her brother, Vernon S. Mann and his wife, Patricia, of Hanover Township; a sister, Shirley A. Lutz and her husband, Lee, of Bangor; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Harold, she was predeceased by a brother, Elwood A. "Woody" Mann, a nephew, Michael D. Mann, and a great niece, Brenda M. Hatrak. Services: Due to public health concerns, a private graveside service service will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Allentown. A celebration of life service for Pauline will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020