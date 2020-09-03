Pauline Neidig Sanford, age 100, of Plano, Texas, previously of Wescosville, PA passed away on August 27, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was the wife to the late Thomas B. Sanford, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Quakertown, PA she was a daughter of the late Joseph S., Superintendent of Quakertown Community Schools, and A. Marie (Benner) Neidig. Family gatherings were a staple of the Neidig family. Pauline's loving upbringing and sweet accepting spirit made her a beloved member of the many communities she was part of throughout her life. As a grandmother and mother, her pride, involvement, giving, and deep love graced us. She joked with a wonderful dry sense of humor. Pauline graduated from Quakertown High School and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from West Chester State Teacher's College in 1941. She taught school in Quakertown, Fountain Hill, Willow Grove and spent the bulk of her career teaching second grade in the East Penn School District. Polly proudly served our country as a WAVE (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service) as a Pharmacist's Mate in the United States Navy in Hawaii from 1943-1945 during WWII. Surviving are daughters: Janine Sanford, Susan Barnett and husband James, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her 4 sisters: Florence Friend, Kathryn Feigley, Anna Muehlhauser and Thelma Dewar. Services and a celebration of life will be held in Quakertown in the summer of 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown. To view her online obituary please visit www.nauglefcs.com
.