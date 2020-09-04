1/1
Pauline Neidig "Polly" Sanford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline (Polly) Neidig Sanford, age 100, of Plano, TX, previously of Wescosville, passed away on August 27, 2020 at home. She was the wife to the late Thomas B. Sanford, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Quakertown, PA she was a daughter of the late Joseph S. and Marie (Benner) Neidig. Pauline graduated from Quakertown High School and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from West Chester State Teacher's College in 1941. She taught second grade in the East Penn School District for 22 years. Polly proudly served in the NAVY WAVEs in Hawaii from 1943-1945 during WWII. Surviving are daughters: Janine Sanford, Susan Barnett and husband James, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her 4 sisters: Florence Friend, Kathryn Feigley, Anna Muehlhauser and Thelma Dewar. Services will be held in Quakertown in the summer of 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown. To view her online obituary please visit www.nauglefcs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved