Pauline (Polly) Neidig Sanford, age 100, of Plano, TX, previously of Wescosville, passed away on August 27, 2020 at home. She was the wife to the late Thomas B. Sanford, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Quakertown, PA she was a daughter of the late Joseph S. and Marie (Benner) Neidig. Pauline graduated from Quakertown High School and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from West Chester State Teacher's College in 1941. She taught second grade in the East Penn School District for 22 years. Polly proudly served in the NAVY WAVEs in Hawaii from 1943-1945 during WWII. Surviving are daughters: Janine Sanford, Susan Barnett and husband James, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her 4 sisters: Florence Friend, Kathryn Feigley, Anna Muehlhauser and Thelma Dewar. Services will be held in Quakertown in the summer of 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown. To view her online obituary please visit www.nauglefcs.com
