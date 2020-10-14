Pauline Pitts

Pauline (Oleksyn) Pitts, 90, formerly of Franklin Avenue, Palmerton, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2020, at Parkland Manor, S. Whitehall Twp. She was the wife of the late Michael Pitts who passed in 2003. Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Klutchna) Oleksyn.
Pauline was employed as an executive secretary for Penna Power and Light Utility Corp. Previously, she worked for the former Western Electric Corp, both of Allentown. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker, she was a life-long member of St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Palmerton. Pauline enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, Jeopardy, and her cat "Boopsie".
Survivors: daughter, Janet, a wife of David J. Shultz of Breiningsville. Son, John P. and wife Michelle of West Bowmans. Six grandchildren. Four great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Frances, Ann, Martha, Irene; and brother, Peter.
Services: Divine Liturgy, 10:00AM Thursday, St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 106 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 8:30-9:30AM Thursday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Parastas, 9:20AM Thursday in funeral home. Interment, Parish's Lower Cemetery, Fireline Road, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Church Memorial Fund.