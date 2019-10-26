|
|
Pauline R. Lentz Nagle, 69, of Mertztown, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of Robert A. Nagle, with whom she shared 34 years of marriage. She was predeceased by her first husband Frederick F. Lentz. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George V. and Beatrice (Reith) Danenhower. Before retiring in 1998, she worked as a secretary to the principal at the District of Topton Elementary School. She was past president of the PTC with the school, was a member of the Maskenozha Rod and Gun Club where she enjoyed fishing and will be remembered for her love of lighthouses, ceramics and cardinals.
Survivors: Husband Robert; son Jason F. Lentz and his wife Emy Jo of Shoemakersville; daughter Jennifer L. Lentz of Pennsburg; brothers George and his wife Nina of Allentown, Robert of Orefield; 3 granddaughters Katy, Makena Pauline and Kayla; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Jimmy and a sister MaryEllen Heckman.
Services: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 29 at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM.
Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the or the Adult Day Services at Westminster Village, c/o the funeral home, 18031.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 26, 2019