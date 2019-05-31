Pearl E. Hoffman, 88, of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Cedarbrook, South Whitehall Township. She was the wife of the late Forrest R. "Bruno" Hoffman, who died in 1999. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Christine (Ruppert) and William H. Kratzer, Sr. Pearl was a graduate of William Allen High School. Along with her husband, she owned and operated Bruno's Luncheonette for 47 years, until retiring in 1999. She also helped manage Kratzer's Nursery, owned by her father William. Pearl had a full life surrounded by a large family and many friends. Survivors: Brother, William Kratzer and his wife Dana of Allentown; sisters, Ruth Entler of Bethlehem Township and Violet Malitsch of Coplay; many nieces and nephews and their families. Pearl was preceded in death by sisters May Yanek and Elinor Karlovic. Services: A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Mark's Cemetery, 103 W. Lexington Street, Allentown. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Breast Cancer Research, PO Box 97100, Dallas, TX 75397. Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary