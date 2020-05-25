Pearl K. Reynolds, 96, of Hanover Twsp., Northampton County, died May 23, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home of natural causes, surrounded by love. Born January 4, 1924 in Bethlehem, PA, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Koczen. She was the wife of the late Walter E. Reynolds and they shared 68 years of marriage. She attended Liberty High School and Bethlehem Business School. She worked in an office of Bethlehem Steel during WWII and went on to work for Western Electric for 21 years. Pearl was a loving caregiver and totally devoted to her family. She enjoyed cooking, reading, sports and was always creative. She was also an avid animal lover and raised her dog Timmy with the same love she gave to all her family. She was kind and generous and will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered. She was a long-time member of the St. John's Windish Lutheran Church.
Survivors: Pearl will be greatly missed by her beloved daughter, Cheryl Reynolds of Hanover Twsp.; In addition to her husband Walter, she was predeceased by her brother, William Koczen and half-brother, Lesley Koczen.
Services: Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Pearl's memory to Animals in Distress, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036 or to St. John's Windish Lutheran Church, 617 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Survivors: Pearl will be greatly missed by her beloved daughter, Cheryl Reynolds of Hanover Twsp.; In addition to her husband Walter, she was predeceased by her brother, William Koczen and half-brother, Lesley Koczen.
Services: Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Pearl's memory to Animals in Distress, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036 or to St. John's Windish Lutheran Church, 617 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 25, 2020.