Pearl M. Bruder, 93, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in her home. Born on December 24, 1926 in Nazareth, she was a daughter of the late William and Elsie (Bartholomew) Edelman. Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, George, in 2001. Survivors: Pearl is survived by sons, Dennis and wife, Freda, George and wife, Sharon; daughters, Sandra Smith, Sharon Raysley, Yvonne and husband, David Arey; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Ernest Edelman; and several nieces and nephews. A great-grandson, Shane Arey; brother, William; sisters, Mae Kraeykenbohm and Marion Stoudt, preceded Pearl in death. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 28, 2020.