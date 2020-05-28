Pearl M. Bruder
Pearl M. Bruder, 93, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in her home. Born on December 24, 1926 in Nazareth, she was a daughter of the late William and Elsie (Bartholomew) Edelman. Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, George, in 2001. Survivors: Pearl is survived by sons, Dennis and wife, Freda, George and wife, Sharon; daughters, Sandra Smith, Sharon Raysley, Yvonne and husband, David Arey; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Ernest Edelman; and several nieces and nephews. A great-grandson, Shane Arey; brother, William; sisters, Mae Kraeykenbohm and Marion Stoudt, preceded Pearl in death. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 28, 2020.
