|
|
Pearl M. Howard, 96 of Easton, PA died Sept. 17, 2019 at the Gardens for Memory Care, Easton. Born in Grand Valley, Ontario, Canada she was a daughter of the late Ethel and Harry Brayford. She was a nurse at Gracedale in Nazareth for many years before retiring. Pearl is survived by her son Michael and his wife Eileen of Bethlehem, PA; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Her husband Floyd and son Robert died earlier. Graveside services are 2:30 PM Tuesday in Northampton Memorial Shrine, 3051 Green Pond Rd., Easton. ARR: Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 22, 2019