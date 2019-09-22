Home

ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Pearl M. Howard

Pearl M. Howard Obituary
Pearl M. Howard, 96 of Easton, PA died Sept. 17, 2019 at the Gardens for Memory Care, Easton. Born in Grand Valley, Ontario, Canada she was a daughter of the late Ethel and Harry Brayford. She was a nurse at Gracedale in Nazareth for many years before retiring. Pearl is survived by her son Michael and his wife Eileen of Bethlehem, PA; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Her husband Floyd and son Robert died earlier. Graveside services are 2:30 PM Tuesday in Northampton Memorial Shrine, 3051 Green Pond Rd., Easton. ARR: Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 22, 2019
