Pearl R. (Edelman) Zuberka, 95, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving daughter and family on Sunday, August 25, 2019 while in the care of Lehigh Valley Hospice. She was born on October 29, 1923 in Kreidersville. She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Minnie (Muschko) Edelman. She was the wife of John V. Zuberka, who predeceased her on June 13, 2003. Pearl was a Manager of the Fanny Farmer Candy Shop for many years, and Manager of Cards and things at 8th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. She, for many years, served as secretary for the first wreath of the Free Eagle National Slovak Society. She loved to play cards, especially 3 to 13 and Hand and Foot with her daughter and her brothers, sisters and spouses, nieces and nephews and she loved playing her computer card games.
SURVIVORS: She is survived by her precious daughter Monica Anthony. Brothers Donald Edelman of Tatamy, Eugene Edelman of Mechanicsburg and Martin of Northampton. Sisters Dolores Hoppes of Northampton and Marlene Newhart of Naples, FL and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her Son in law Edward Anthony, Brothers Clarence and Allen Edelman and Sisters, Lorraine Edelman, Marie Hahn, Diane Mall and Maryann Neetz, Step-Brother Carl Edelman and Step-Sisters Edith (Edelman) Santee and Ruth (Edelman) Stettler.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will take place at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1335 Old Carriage Road, Northampton, PA 18067, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Zions Cemetery, Kreidersville, PA. Pearl's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, General Fund, 1335 Old Carriage Road, Northampton, PA 18067.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 27, 2019