Pearl Segal Litwak
Pearl Segal Litwak died on November 13 at L.V. Hospital. Born in New York City to Phillip and Rebecca Webb Segal, she graduated from Queens College. She and her late husband Morton moved to Allentown in 1958. She taught nursery school at the Jewish Community Center and in later years managed publicity and events at several area malls. Upon Morton's retirement, she and her husband spent many enjoyable winters in Sarasota, Florida. Well read, she enjoyed bridge, dining out, and opera, and was steeped in current events right until to the end, when she was bound and determined to live to see President-elect Biden win the election. She was a member of Temple Beth El.

Survivors: Son, Howard and wife Catherine Ellis; Grandson, Isaac Litwak in Seattle, WA. Her beloved daughter, Leslie, died 13 years ago and her beloved husband, Morton, died 3 years ago.

Services: Graveside, 2 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Beth El Memorial Park, Whitehall, PA. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: May be made to the Jewish Federation of Lehigh Valley, 702 N. 22nd Street, Allentown, PA 18104.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Beth El Memorial Park
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
