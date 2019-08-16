Home

August 29th marks the fiftieth anniversary of the passing of my beloved mother, Pearl Wesner. It has been a very long journey without you, but you have sustained me throughout the years because you have always been the wind beneath my wings. You were taken from us way too soon and unexpectedly, but I find solace in knowing that each day here brings me one day closer to our heavenly reunion in Christ.

Your loving daughter,

Kay Durling Anfuso
Published in Morning Call from Aug. 16 to Aug. 29, 2019
