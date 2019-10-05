|
Peggy A. Muhr of South Whitehall, PA passed away unexpectedly at home on October 1, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1959 in Allentown, PA and graduated from Parkland HS in 1977. Peggy was pre-deceased by her parents, Geraldine and William Muhr and survived by two adult children, Dana Vasquez-Villanueva and Devon Howard; sisters, Diane Sell and her husband Steve; Darlene Muhr; Janice Dougherty and her husband Daniel; and a brother, William Muhr and a sister-in-law, Shelly Muhr; niece, Amanda Dougherty and nephews, Alec Dougherty, Kristofer Muhr and Shawn Muhr.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 5, 2019