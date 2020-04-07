|
Peggy Ann Figlear, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away April 6, 2020 after a long illness. She was the loving wife of Francis J. Figlear for 67 years. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late John and Irene (Smith) Harte. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1950 and attended Moravian College. Peggy Ann served as a Regional Manager for Nutri System Offices. She was also Vice President of Sales and Marketing for ServiceMaster in Bethlehem. She was baptized and confirmed at The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem and enjoyed golfing.
Survivors: husband- Francis Figlear; son- John F. Figlear; granddaughter- Lena Figlear. She was predeceased by her brother- Robert Harte and sister- Winifred Seifert.
There will be no Services at Peggy Ann's request.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to The Church of the Nativity or to the American Stroke/ care of Downing Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2020