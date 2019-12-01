Home

More Obituaries for Peggy Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy J. Reed

Peggy J. Reed Obituary
Peggy J. Reed, 86, of Hanover Twp., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Country Meadows, Bethlehem Twp. She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel Reed who passed in 1980. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, she was a daughter of the late Artie and Nellie (Clause) Horton. She worked in retail for many years at Pomeroy's, Orr's and Macy's where she was a buyer. Peggy enjoyed life and playing bingo, but most important to her was time with her family. She is survived by her sons, Mark Reed of Quakertown; Bruce Reed (Rosemary) of Lumberton, NJ; Steven of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 1 brother.

Services will be private and at the convenience of her family. Arr. by, JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019
