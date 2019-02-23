Home

John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Perry Underhill

Perry Underhill, 85 of Bethlehem, passed away on February 21, 2019 under hospice care at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. Perry served in the US Navy. He was a City Bus driver with Carey Bus lines and retired from Amtrak. In 2004 he moved to Pennsylvania to live with his daughter Carol and husband, Rich. He was a Member of Grace Church, Bethlehem. SURVIVORS: Daughter Carol Herdman wife of Rich Herdman, grandson Anthony Libis, great randchildren, Austin and Brianna Libis; cousin Samuel Graham Underhill (Sandy); stepsons Rick Sichler ( wife Amanda, their children Evalyn and Kealy), Jason Sichler ( wife Judy, their children Benjamin and Henry), Scott Sichler (wife Melissa, their son Ryan), and those that called him Grandpa Patty and Erin Taylor and Shyann, Tricia and Michaela Timms.SERVICE: Viewing Sunday, February 24th, 3PM-5PM followed by a funeral service at 5PM in the John F. Herron Funeral Home, 458 Center Street, Bethlehem, www.Herronfuneralhomes.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers to , Navy Marine Corps Relief Society or to the family c/o the Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2019
