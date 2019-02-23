|
Perry Underhill, 85 of Bethlehem, passed away on February 21, 2019 under hospice care at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. Perry served in the US Navy. He was a City Bus driver with Carey Bus lines and retired from Amtrak. In 2004 he moved to Pennsylvania to live with his daughter Carol and husband, Rich. He was a Member of Grace Church, Bethlehem. SURVIVORS: Daughter Carol Herdman wife of Rich Herdman, grandson Anthony Libis, great randchildren, Austin and Brianna Libis; cousin Samuel Graham Underhill (Sandy); stepsons Rick Sichler ( wife Amanda, their children Evalyn and Kealy), Jason Sichler ( wife Judy, their children Benjamin and Henry), Scott Sichler (wife Melissa, their son Ryan), and those that called him Grandpa Patty and Erin Taylor and Shyann, Tricia and Michaela Timms.SERVICE: Viewing Sunday, February 24th, 3PM-5PM followed by a funeral service at 5PM in the John F. Herron Funeral Home, 458 Center Street, Bethlehem, www.Herronfuneralhomes.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers to , Navy Marine Corps Relief Society or to the family c/o the Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2019