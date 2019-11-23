|
Pete Rubio, 62, of Whitehall, passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. He was the loving spouse of Linda Schappell.
Born in Laredo TX, he was the son of the late Rodolfo Rubio and the late Olga Lugo.
In addition to his wife, Pete is survived by 1 nephew and 3 nieces, 2 step children, 3 grandchildren, 3 sisters and 1 brother.
A Celebration of Pete's life will be held on Saturday Nov. 30, 2019 from 12-3pm in at Mural Ballroom, Hotel Bethlehem, 437 Main St., Bethlehem Pa 18018. In lieu of flowers, contributions for scholarship in Pete's memory may be made; C/O Berks County Bar Assoc. Court Interpreters Program, 544 Court St. PO Box 1058, Reading PA 19603. Online condolences may be made online at www.allentowncremationservices.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019