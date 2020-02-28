Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Notre Dame Catholic Church
1861 Catasauqua Rd.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Notre Dame Catholic Church
1861 Catasauqua Rd.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Peter Bulcavage, 92, of Bethlehem, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Trenton, PA, the son of the late Stephen and Helen (Falatovich) Bulcavage. He was the husband of Marie (Demyanovich) Bulcavage. They celebrated 70 years of marriage on June 11th of this past year. Peter worked as a machinist for the former Western Electric for 33 years retiring in 1980. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during WW II in the European Theater. Peter was an avid golfer and played for over 60 years at Bethlehem Municipal Golf Course. He was also a devout catholic and very active at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Bethlehem. He was devoted to his family and will be dearly missed.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Marie, son, Richard (Patricia), daughters, Linda Lillington (David), Teresa Walker (Morgan), Maria Kelley (Mike), Annette Fiegel, and Suzanne Surovy (Mark), 13 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 6 brothers, and 4 sisters.

A viewing will be held from 6-8pm on Sunday March 1, 2020 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 and Monday March 2, 2020 from 9:30-10:30am at Notre Dame Catholic Church 1861 Catasauqua Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at the Church. Burial will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Allentown, PA

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice 240 Union Station Plaza Bethlehem, PA 18015. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2020
