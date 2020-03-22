|
|
Peter D. Brarens, 76, of Kempton, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 in LVH-Hospice Allentown. He was the beloved husband Mary A. (Matula) Brarens. Together they shared 45 years of Marriage. Born in Piscataway, NJ, he was a son of the late John E and Anne (Deiner) Brarens. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and worked many years as a mechanic. He was of the Methodist faith. He is also survived by his children, April Hofmann of Germansville; Peter J. Brarens (Lori Fry) of Steinsville; brother John E. (Patricia) of NY; grandchildren Braxton and Adyssen Hofmann, Taylor and Cameron Brarens. Preceded in death by a brother, James and sister Laura Williams.
Services: Services will be private. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020