Peter D. Noyes
Peter Dennison Noyes, 86, of Mertztown, passed away November 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carol (Ross) Noyes. Born in Duxbury, MA, he was a son of the late Edwin and Priscilla (White) Noyes. Peter was a graduate of the Duxbury High School. He was a sergeant in the Marine Corps, serving during Peacetime aboard the aircraft carrier, Coral Sea CBA-43 and the Jet Fighter Squadron, VMF-122. Completing his military obligations, and aided by the GI Bill, Peter graduated from Northeastern University. He was a salesman for the International Paper Co in Allentown, which was formerly the Carter, Rice & Company of Boston.

He spent a lifetime involved with forest products and at his death he was a certified tree farmer. After qualifying for his pilot's license, for a time he was a Mission Pilot with the Civil Air Patrol. He held lifetime memberships in the American Legion and the Masonic Lodge. He was also involved in old cars as a hobby and has written and published many articles and was a strong supporter for the educational program at the American on Wheels Transportation Museum in Allentown. Peter, and his wife, Carol, exchanged visits with car hobby folk, both here in the States, and in the UK and Holland. In his lifetime, he donated many gallons of whole blood to the Miller-Keystone and the Red Cross Blood Banks. He was a member of a National Cancer Study for prostate cancer for many years. He was an accomplished wood worker, receiving a number of awards for his projects which included the design and building of his own home, barn, and some outbuildings including an art studio for his wife, Carol, an accomplished water color artist.

Surviving with his wife; is a sister, Ann Noyes, of Duxbury.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Miller-Keystone Blood Center, 1465 Valley Center Parkway, Bethlehem, PA 18017. To offer on-line condolences, please visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 20, 2020
I met Peter at Kutztown in Henry Hall's booth, always enjoyed talking to him and learned a lot about old Fords. I hope God helps you get through and deal with his passing. God bless you.
Luke McLaughlin
Friend
November 19, 2020
A very good long time friend ,generous host and fine company . Peter with his wife Carol visited the the UK I think maybe nearly 35 years ago .Peter had written to the UK model A Ford club prior to his trip but got no reply .It turned out our club never received it as an address had been changed . Peter wrote in "The Restorer" about his UK vacation and mentioned he had no reply from from the UK club . I contacted Peter to apologise and we became "pen pals" I guess . Then the internet came along which made contact much easier . I visited with Peter and Carol twice and took in Hershey the very best hosts and made our stay a great pleasure . They met us at the airport waving the UK national flag !!! .On one visit to England Peter and I located his English ancestors family farm house the owner welcomed us in for tea and even had the same copies of documents Peter had brought with him
John Charlton
Friend
November 19, 2020
November 19, 2020
November 19, 2020
Dad met Peter through Ahooga and we had the pleasure of visiting with him and Carol in 1989 when we came from UK to the Hershey swap meet. Peter not only put us up for a week he also ferried us to and from the show. He and I kept in touch ever since with a mutual interest in Model A's, early hot rods and vintage aviation. I think he eventually forgave me for using the cigarette lighter in his brand new Plymouth Dayvan, but it was a close run thing at the time. Will miss our chats. Godspeed Mr Noyes
Andrew Charlton
Friend
November 18, 2020
Carol and Ann,
My condolences to you. I have known Pete for the last 40 years when we were part of the original Lehigh Valley Model A Club. I always enjoyed listening to his interesting stories. His creativity was evident in his many creations, especially when he built Carol’s art studio in their home. I also remember the many charitable works he did, one in particular was for the Miller Keystone Blood Bank. I also enjoyed the pictures he would send when he flew in his friend’s airplane.
Morris Halpin
Friend
November 18, 2020
Peter has gone, died as he lived, engaged with the earth, his trees, his family, his friends and his Model 'A's'. Gone, but his spirit lives on with memories enriched across continents. Will always remember our joint visits to Hershey and Peter & Carol's visits to Scotland. Our thoughts are with Carol. Gone but not forgotten.
Ian & Isabel Smith
Scotland
Ian & Isabel Smith
Friend
November 18, 2020
We got to know Peter and Carol when they came to the UK and joined us on an old car tour, we have been friends with them ever since then having stayed with them on many occasions , Peter was a great guy and will be missed but always remembered with affection . Steve Watson UK
Steve Watson
Friend
November 17, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Peters passing. I knew him through the Ahooga Model A chat, and I had the pleasure of meeting him once or twice at Hershey, I will say a prayer for him.
Dominic Petruzzelli
Acquaintance
November 17, 2020
I really enjoyed his entries on Ahooga and wish I could have met him. My condolences to the family. Bill in Al
William Stocks
Friend
November 17, 2020
Carol:
So sorry to hear about Peter. I thought of him as a man of many interests, as is evident in his obituary. Also, he was kind to me and always had a twinkle in his eye. I will remember him at Renninger's hanging out with the "train guys."
Sincerely,
Gail Gottlund
Gail Gottlund
Friend
November 17, 2020
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. US Army Retired
