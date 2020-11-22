A very good long time friend ,generous host and fine company . Peter with his wife Carol visited the the UK I think maybe nearly 35 years ago .Peter had written to the UK model A Ford club prior to his trip but got no reply .It turned out our club never received it as an address had been changed . Peter wrote in "The Restorer" about his UK vacation and mentioned he had no reply from from the UK club . I contacted Peter to apologise and we became "pen pals" I guess . Then the internet came along which made contact much easier . I visited with Peter and Carol twice and took in Hershey the very best hosts and made our stay a great pleasure . They met us at the airport waving the UK national flag !!! .On one visit to England Peter and I located his English ancestors family farm house the owner welcomed us in for tea and even had the same copies of documents Peter had brought with him

John Charlton

Friend