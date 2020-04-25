Peter Frank Russo
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Frank Russo, 77, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the care of Cedarbrook, Allentown due to complications of COVID-19. Peter was born on December 8, 1942 at St. Lukes Hospital, Fountain Hill to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Russo) Russo. Peter was a graduate of Liberty High School in 1960, Bethlehem Business College in 1961 and received his Bachelor's Degree from Moravian College with a double major in History and Elementary Ed in 1973. He was employed by Bethlehem Steel, working summers while attending college in the Section and Labor Gang; later in the Plant Office, Printing Dept. He also worked at the Bethlehem Public Library in the Reference Dept. for several years. Peter was a devout Catholic who loved his family. He was a Eucharistic Minister and life-long member of Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Bethlehem. He always had a big hello for everyone and a kind word for all. He enjoyed Poetry and published his book: "Poetry by Peter" 1979. SURVIVORS: Peter will be lovingly missed by his sisters, Anna J. Russo and Mary E. Ritter, his brother-in-law, Atty. James A. Ritter; sister-in-law, Marjorie J. Russo; his nephews Donald, David (Patricia) and Marc (Deborah) Russo; nieces Elise Gasda (Lawrence), Jeanne Ritter and 8 great nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother, Dominic M. Russo; his sister-in-law, Edith M. Russo; and his brother, Morris A. Russo, all of Bethlehem. SERVICES: Memorial Service and Mass will be announced at a later date due to the current public health concerns. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi-Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Peter's memory to Cedarbrook Nursing Home, TR Department, 350 S. Cedarbrook Rd., Allentown, PA 18104. The family would like to thank his caregivers and the entire staff at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Floor D3, for their excellent care and compassion while Peter was a resident.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
6 entries
Rip Peter will miss seeing u at the coffee machine u were a sweet caring man full of kindness we will miss u
Katie novicki
Friend
I worked at Above and Beyond retierment home and the one greatest thing i will remember about Peter is not only how kind he was to the staff but also how much he cared about the Othier residents who were not as blessed as he was and were not able to care for themselves. Peter would often go and check on them and help them when staff unfortunately didnt always have time to give them the attention that they needed, Peter would step in and help them and visit them in thier room. So i know on this day Peter Russo is in Heaven sitting next to Jesus.
Rosetta Piersaul
Friend
My dear friend Russo you will be missed!!!! ❤
Glady
Friend
So sorry for your loss Peter was always a kind man every time I seen him or cared for him he was always so sweet He will be missed. Prays to his family he is in Gods hands another angel who earned there wings ❤Geri
Geri squires
Friend
I was a nurse who would be on Peter's floor at Cedarbrook occasionally. Peter would ALWAYS remember me and always have such kind words. His smile and friendship would brighten my day! What a loss to everyone who's life he touched.
Barbara Lpn
Friend
My beloved friend-my heart is so heavy.......There was no day you wouldnt meet me outside of your room with a Greatest smile... Forever to remember you my dearest Peter Russo
Irina
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved