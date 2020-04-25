I worked at Above and Beyond retierment home and the one greatest thing i will remember about Peter is not only how kind he was to the staff but also how much he cared about the Othier residents who were not as blessed as he was and were not able to care for themselves. Peter would often go and check on them and help them when staff unfortunately didnt always have time to give them the attention that they needed, Peter would step in and help them and visit them in thier room. So i know on this day Peter Russo is in Heaven sitting next to Jesus.

Rosetta Piersaul

Friend