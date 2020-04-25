Peter Frank Russo, 77, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the care of Cedarbrook, Allentown due to complications of COVID-19. Peter was born on December 8, 1942 at St. Lukes Hospital, Fountain Hill to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Russo) Russo. Peter was a graduate of Liberty High School in 1960, Bethlehem Business College in 1961 and received his Bachelor's Degree from Moravian College with a double major in History and Elementary Ed in 1973. He was employed by Bethlehem Steel, working summers while attending college in the Section and Labor Gang; later in the Plant Office, Printing Dept. He also worked at the Bethlehem Public Library in the Reference Dept. for several years. Peter was a devout Catholic who loved his family. He was a Eucharistic Minister and life-long member of Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Bethlehem. He always had a big hello for everyone and a kind word for all. He enjoyed Poetry and published his book: "Poetry by Peter" 1979. SURVIVORS: Peter will be lovingly missed by his sisters, Anna J. Russo and Mary E. Ritter, his brother-in-law, Atty. James A. Ritter; sister-in-law, Marjorie J. Russo; his nephews Donald, David (Patricia) and Marc (Deborah) Russo; nieces Elise Gasda (Lawrence), Jeanne Ritter and 8 great nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother, Dominic M. Russo; his sister-in-law, Edith M. Russo; and his brother, Morris A. Russo, all of Bethlehem. SERVICES: Memorial Service and Mass will be announced at a later date due to the current public health concerns. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi-Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Peter's memory to Cedarbrook Nursing Home, TR Department, 350 S. Cedarbrook Rd., Allentown, PA 18104. The family would like to thank his caregivers and the entire staff at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Floor D3, for their excellent care and compassion while Peter was a resident.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2020.