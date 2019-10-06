|
|
Peter J. Amoresano, 61, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, Sep. 30, 2019 in LVH-Muhlenberg Hospital. Peter was married his love of 28 years, John Harter in October 2014. Born in Paterson, NJ and raised in Glen Rock, he was a son of the late Floyd and Winifred (Richmond) Amoresano. He graduated Bergen Catholic H.S in 1975 and later received his Bachelors degree in Marketing from Ramapo College. He also was part of the first graduating class of the Nursing program at LCCC. Peter worked in the addiction treatment profession as an RN, counselor, clinical supervisor and director of admissions at Keenan House in Allentown for many years. Practicing kindness to others was his philosophy of living. In addition to his husband, John, he is survived by his siblings, Elaine Shopland (Al); Floyd Amoresano (Sue); Patrick Amoresano (Carolyn); Guy Amoresano (Roseann)and nieces and nephews.
Services: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19th., at 11:00 A.M. in the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, 321 Wyandotte Street, Bethlehem, where friends may call from 10-11:00 A.M. Burial of ashes will be private. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019