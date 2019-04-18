|
Peter J. Latsch, 67, of Upper Milford Twp., died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Karen L. (Solomon) Latsch. The couple celebrated 47 years of marriage together. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Norbert Latsch and the late June C. (Peters) Marshall. Peter was the owner of Latsch Aluminum in Emmaus, and was a carpenter by trade. Peter served in the United States Coast Guard. He was a member of the Catholic War Vets and UNAMI. Peter enjoyed hunting and loved driving and tinkering with classic corvettes. Survivors: Wife; Son, Nathan E. Latsch and his wife Rose; Sister, Alice Latsch; Granddaughter, Abigail; and Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by a Sister, Marguerite Latsch Hardiman.Services: Memorial 2PM Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, PA. A gathering will held Saturday 1-2PM at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2019