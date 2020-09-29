Peter J. Reagle, 64, of Bethlehem Township, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 in St. Luke's University Hospital.
Born April 12, 1956 in Easton, PA, he was a son of the late George W. and Hildagarde C. (Kutz) Reagle.
He and his wife, Wendy M. (Hausman) Reagle, celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on June 30, 2020.
Peter was currently employed by Belyea for the past year. Previously, he worked as a painter at Scott's Auto Body for 35 years.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also loved the Philadelphia Eagles and Dodge trucks.
Peter was a member of Central Assembly of God, Bethlehem.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Wendy, are a son, Andrew Reagle and his wife Vanessa, of Forks Township; a daughter, Jessica Martin and her husband Brian, of Bethlehem; four brothers, William "Bill" Reagle, of Kunkletown, Daniel and Steven Reagle, both of Easton, and James Reagle, of Kokomo, IN; five sisters, Georgianna Spencer, of Honesdale, PA, Linda Horvath and Esther Reagle, both of Easton, Susie Hawley, of Mehoopany, PA and Mary Clark, of Tunkhannock, PA; six grandchildren, Dean, Andie and Theo Reagle, Gabriel, Layla and Sebastian Martin; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, John Reagle.
A viewing will be held Friday 2-4pm in the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., 2101 Northampton St., Wilson Borough. A Celebration of Life will be held at Noon Saturday at 845 Meco Road, Forks Township. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com
Memorials may be made to the family, c/o the funeral home, Easton, PA 18042.