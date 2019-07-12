Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Peter Kravchenko
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Peter Kravchenko


1936 - 2019
Peter Kravchenko Obituary
Peter Kravchenko, 83, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. Peter and his wife, Barbara (McDonald), celebrated 59 years of marriage on February 28th. Born July 6, 1936 in Pancevo, Serbia, he was a son of the late Mihey and Elizabeth (Mogosh) Kravchenko. Peter worked in the printing industry for many years. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed all sports and especially loved to attend his grandchildren's sporting events. In addition to his wife, Peter is survived by his daughter, Lorry, wife of Steven Bradley; son, Peter and wife, Nancy; grandchildren, Zack, Kenzie, Michael and Harrison; sister, Elizabeth; and brother, Andrew. Services: Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 14th at 3:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to , Suite 318, 2200 W. Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18104 in loving memory of Peter.
Published in Morning Call on July 12, 2019
