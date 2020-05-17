Peter L. Duss
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter L. Duss, 63, a resident of Manor Care, Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospice House, Black River Road. Born in New York City on December 1, 1956, to Leonard and Elizabeth Duss, Peter was cerebral palsy handicapped from birth. He became an avid photographer and photo journalist for the New York Post and later the Morning Call in the Lehigh Valley. His work was exhibited in Manhattan and won a prestige award from Yellowstone National Park.

He is survived by his brother and spouse, Roger and Marilyn Duss; sister and spouse, Nancy and Lawrence Messina; niece and spouse, Julie and Joshua Graver; nephew, Andrew Messina; great-nephew, Philip Duss; great-nieces, Marilyn Duss and Evelyn Graver.

His eternal sense of adventure, curiosity and determination in life will not be forgotten. Peter's love and devotion to a deep family bond will be missed.

A service celebrating Peter's life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved