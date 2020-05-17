Peter L. Duss, 63, a resident of Manor Care, Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospice House, Black River Road. Born in New York City on December 1, 1956, to Leonard and Elizabeth Duss, Peter was cerebral palsy handicapped from birth. He became an avid photographer and photo journalist for the New York Post and later the Morning Call in the Lehigh Valley. His work was exhibited in Manhattan and won a prestige award from Yellowstone National Park.
He is survived by his brother and spouse, Roger and Marilyn Duss; sister and spouse, Nancy and Lawrence Messina; niece and spouse, Julie and Joshua Graver; nephew, Andrew Messina; great-nephew, Philip Duss; great-nieces, Marilyn Duss and Evelyn Graver.
His eternal sense of adventure, curiosity and determination in life will not be forgotten. Peter's love and devotion to a deep family bond will be missed.
A service celebrating Peter's life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.