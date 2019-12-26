Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Millets
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter M. Millets

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter M. Millets Obituary
Peter M. Millets, 45, of Bethlehem passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Francis G. and Carol A. (Sugra) Millets of Macungie. Peter was a graduate of William Allen HS and received his Bachelor and Master's Degrees from the University of Scranton. He worked as a Physical Therapist, most recently at Easton Hospital. Pete was a free spirit who loved music, reading, art and poetry.

Survivors: Parents; Sister: Michele A. Sedlacsik and her husband John of Warminster; Brother: Joel F. Millets and his wife Laura of Bridgewater, NJ. Peter is also survived by nephews and nieces, Andrew, Ben, Jillian, Brady and Jenna.

Services: 11 am Monday, December 30, 2019, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 10 – 11 am Monday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to The Bill Sugra Memorial Fund, c/o St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now