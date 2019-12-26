|
|
Peter M. Millets, 45, of Bethlehem passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Francis G. and Carol A. (Sugra) Millets of Macungie. Peter was a graduate of William Allen HS and received his Bachelor and Master's Degrees from the University of Scranton. He worked as a Physical Therapist, most recently at Easton Hospital. Pete was a free spirit who loved music, reading, art and poetry.
Survivors: Parents; Sister: Michele A. Sedlacsik and her husband John of Warminster; Brother: Joel F. Millets and his wife Laura of Bridgewater, NJ. Peter is also survived by nephews and nieces, Andrew, Ben, Jillian, Brady and Jenna.
Services: 11 am Monday, December 30, 2019, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 10 – 11 am Monday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to The Bill Sugra Memorial Fund, c/o St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 26, 2019