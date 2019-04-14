|
Peter McLaughlin III, 57, of Whitehall, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in Jenkins Township, Luzerne County, September 3, 1961, Peter was son of the late Peter II and Love Ann (Alexanderwicz) McLaughlin. He was employed as a clinic supervisor at Fresenius Kidney Care formerly Bio-Medical Applications for 30 years retiring in 2012. Survivors: Son, Jordan Peter Lee McLaughlin of Whitehall; sisters, Nanette Roman and her husband, Raymond of Allentown, Catherine Serrecchia and her husband, Michael of Center Valley; granddaughter, Alexandra Marie Bonilla; four nieces; one nephew; one great-niece; predeceased by a half-brother, Michael Decker. Service: A memorial service will be held 2:30 pm. Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 1:30 – 2:30 pm. Saturday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Last Chance Ranch c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2019