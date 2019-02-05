Home

Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Peter Paul Vincent Booker


Peter Paul Vincent Booker Obituary
Peter Paul Vincent Booker, 74, of Whitehall, passed away February 3, 2019. Born in Hendon, England on May 25, 1944, he was the son of the late Donald Hector George Booker and Ada (Wiltshire) Booker. Peter was the loving husband of 32 years to Maryann (Perkosky) Booker. He was an avid reader and golfer.He is survived by his beloved wife- Maryann Booker; sister- Susan Blanchette of Woodstock, CT; brother- John Booker of Norfolk, England; several nieces and nephews; 2 children in England. He was predeceased by his brother- Ian Booker and sister- Mary Wade.As per Peter's wishes there will be no services.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or to the care of Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2019
