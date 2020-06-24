Peter R. Adamson Sr.
1947 - 2020
Peter R. Adamson Sr., 73, of Center Valley, passed away June 18, 2020. He was the husband of Joy (Csandli) Adamson for 50 years. He was born on March 27, 1947 to the late John and Beatrice Adamson in Center Valley, where he lived his entire life. Pete served in the United States Army and worked at Mack Trucks until retirement. He enjoyed working in his wood shop, golfing and going to the rifle range. Most importantly, Pete enjoyed spending time with his lifelong, devoted friends, his family, especially his grandchildren.

SURVIVORS: His wife Joy; sons Peter, Eric and his wife Jennifer; grandchildren Haley, Zachary and Gabriel; sister Jeanne; brother Jack; nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A private service will be held by the family. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: At the request of the family, no flowers or donations.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
