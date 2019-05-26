Home

Peter R. Betzler

Peter R. Betzler Obituary
Peter R. Betzler, 90 of Allentown died on May 23, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Mildred (Hein) Betzler for 66 years. Peter was born on April 3, 1929 in Allentown, son of the late Peter and Eva (Oswald) Betzler. He was a member of St. Paul's RCC and a member of the American Legion.SURVIVORS: His wife Mildred, son Thomas Peter Betzler, SR. and his wife Robin of Allentown; daughters Deborah A. Hawk and her husband Jack of Salisbury and Eileen M. Bocich and her husband Gerald of Emmaus; grandchildren Erica Betzler, Samantha Naoin (Dayon), Thomas Peter Betzler,Jr., Peter R. Betzler,II, Rebekah M. Hawk, Eric Bocich (Elizabeth) and Jacqueline Burns (Robert); great-grandchildren Eyan, Evelynn, Benjamin, Jean Carlos, Thalia, Alexander and Derek. Predeceased by a grandson Zachary Klingamen and great-grandson Matty Burns.SERVICE: Viewing from 9:30AM-10:30AM, with a service at 10:30AM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, 1145 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA. Burial to follow at Freiden's Cemetery, Stoney Run in Kempton, PA. CONTRIBUTIONS: To St. Paul's RCC.
Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019
