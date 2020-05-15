Peter R. Samuelson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter R. Samuelson, 25, of Emmaus, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Morristown, NJ a son of Karl E. Samuelson of Mount Bethel, PA and Linda M. (Butcher) Samuelson of Emmaus. Peter was a graduate of Emmaus High School Class of 2012. He was a 2 year graduate of LCCC, a member of The National Society of Leadership and Success in 2018 at Kutztown, a member of Tau Sigma and graduated with honors from Kutztown University in May 2019. Peter was currently in the management trainee program for Uline. He enjoyed the outdoors and climbed to the top of Mt. Denali, Alaska. Peter enjoyed bowling, playing disc golf, was an avid golfer and most importantly enjoyed hanging out with his many friends.

Survivors: parents; his beloved brother and best friend, Joshua E. husband of Samantha (Lurch)Samuelson of Whitehall; maternal grandmother, Janet Butcher of Branchport, NY; paternal grandmother, Harriet Reilly of Bethlehem; aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends that he counted as extended family.

Services: A memorial service to celebrate Peter's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In honor of Peter's courageous fight against cancer contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 3893 Adler Place #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 14, 2020
You will be missed but never forgotten. Who-dey for life. May you rest in peace
Jeff
Friend
May 14, 2020
Hey I'm sorry for your loss from victor your friend
Victor
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved