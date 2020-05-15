Peter R. Samuelson, 25, of Emmaus, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Morristown, NJ a son of Karl E. Samuelson of Mount Bethel, PA and Linda M. (Butcher) Samuelson of Emmaus. Peter was a graduate of Emmaus High School Class of 2012. He was a 2 year graduate of LCCC, a member of The National Society of Leadership and Success in 2018 at Kutztown, a member of Tau Sigma and graduated with honors from Kutztown University in May 2019. Peter was currently in the management trainee program for Uline. He enjoyed the outdoors and climbed to the top of Mt. Denali, Alaska. Peter enjoyed bowling, playing disc golf, was an avid golfer and most importantly enjoyed hanging out with his many friends.
Survivors: parents; his beloved brother and best friend, Joshua E. husband of Samantha (Lurch)Samuelson of Whitehall; maternal grandmother, Janet Butcher of Branchport, NY; paternal grandmother, Harriet Reilly of Bethlehem; aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends that he counted as extended family.
Services: A memorial service to celebrate Peter's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In honor of Peter's courageous fight against cancer contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 3893 Adler Place #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on May 15, 2020.