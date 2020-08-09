Peter Reinhold Hilgert, 79, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Margaret (Crandall) Hilgert, with whom he shared over 57 years of loving marriage. Born in Manhattan, he was the son of the late John (Maddox) and MaeMiller (Reinhold) Hilgert. Peter earned his Bachelor of Art's degree from Alfred University. He was employed throughout his life by Equitable Life, Merrill Lynch, Wachovia and most recently for PPL Corporation where he retired as the Manager of Pension Fund Investments. Peter was also a proud Chartered Market Technician. He was an active member of Cathedral Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem where he faithfully served as a chalice bearer for the Saturday evening service and was a member of The Third Millennium Fund board and Diocesan Investment Trust. Peter's primary joy in life was his family and he cherished spending time with them. He was a chronic over-tipper and everywhere he went he was very personable, making conversation and spreading joy by telling jokes to all who were within earshot. Peter was an avid fisherman and was able to successfully pass this passion down through his family ultimately to his grandchildren. Peter was also an enthusiastic Penn State Football Fan.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife and best friend Margaret (Peggy); daughter Kassie Hilgert and wife Susan Lawless of Bethlehem; son Christopher C. Hilgert and his wife Nichole and his granddaughter Elizabeth Lauren Hilgert and grandson John William Hilgert who all reside in Houston, TX.
SERVICES: Due to the current restrictions of COVID-19, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Live Streamed Memorial Service may be viewed beginning at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday August 15, 2020 on Peter's obituary page. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Peter's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor New York, New York 10017.