Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Mink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter T. Mink

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter T. Mink Obituary
Peter T. Mink, 89, of Meshoppen, formerly of Allentown and Nazareth, passed away March 20, 2020 in his home. He was the widower of Mary Ann (Glose) Mink, who passed away January 17, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Allentown Police Lt. Peter J. and Marie M. (Simons) Mink. Peter started his automobile career at Allentown Hudson in 1950, later moved onto City Motor Oldsmobile and retired from Faulkner Cadillac as a General Sales Manager, after 50 years in the automobile business. He also partnered with his 5 children at Bushkill Center Horse Stables and Bushkill Center Contracting and Home Builders. He was also a part of K&M Café and Bar and Pete Mink's Harley Davidson, both of Allentown. Peter was a 1949 graduate of Central Catholic High School.

Survivors: Sons, Peter S. Mink and his fiancé Linda Frantz, Christopher J. Mink and Paula Rhinehart and Andrew Mink; Grandson, Matthew S. Mink. He was predeceased by a Daughter, Marie C. Hemerly in 2001, and a Son, John T. Mink in 2005.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -