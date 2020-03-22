|
Peter T. Mink, 89, of Meshoppen, formerly of Allentown and Nazareth, passed away March 20, 2020 in his home. He was the widower of Mary Ann (Glose) Mink, who passed away January 17, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Allentown Police Lt. Peter J. and Marie M. (Simons) Mink. Peter started his automobile career at Allentown Hudson in 1950, later moved onto City Motor Oldsmobile and retired from Faulkner Cadillac as a General Sales Manager, after 50 years in the automobile business. He also partnered with his 5 children at Bushkill Center Horse Stables and Bushkill Center Contracting and Home Builders. He was also a part of K&M Café and Bar and Pete Mink's Harley Davidson, both of Allentown. Peter was a 1949 graduate of Central Catholic High School.
Survivors: Sons, Peter S. Mink and his fiancé Linda Frantz, Christopher J. Mink and Paula Rhinehart and Andrew Mink; Grandson, Matthew S. Mink. He was predeceased by a Daughter, Marie C. Hemerly in 2001, and a Son, John T. Mink in 2005.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020