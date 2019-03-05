Peter T. Patterson, 86, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. He was the husband of the late Helen (Brown) Patterson. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Marie (Fetterman) Patterson. A graduate of Allentown High School Class of 1950, Pete served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in Germany during the Korean War. He returned to Allentown and started his own television-repair service, then worked for Western Electric and went on to a long career as an electronic-technology teacher for North Montco Vocational-Technical School in Lansdale. Always a "rail fan" with a particular interest in trolley cars and steam locomotives, Pete worked part-time in retirement for the Blue Mountain & Reading Railroad as a ticket agent and conductor. He also worked part-time for several decades for Hontz's Appliances with a special talent for repairing televisions and small appliances. He was active in several fraternal organizations, including the IOOF Canton Allentown #39, F. & A.M Jordan Martin Lodge, #673, and F. & A.M. Lehigh Valley Day Lodge #813 and also sang with the Lehigh Consistory Choir. Pete's musical interests were diverse, and he had a fondness for pipe organ music. As a Friend of the Wanamaker Organ, he took in a number of concerts and special events at Wanamaker's, now Macy's, in Philadelphia. He loved to read, enjoyed travel, especially when he could include tourist railroads in his itinerary, and also appreciated a good meal with friends and family. He was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown. Surviving are daughters, Suzan Brandt, of Catasauqua and Valerie (Tim Guinther) of New Hope; sons, Michael (Anita) of Wescosville and Steven of Emmaus; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, a sister, Lois Tomek of Emmaus and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings Mary Jane, Elizabeth, Naomi, Adah, John, George and Richard; son-in-law Robert Brandt, daughter-in-law Shari Patterson and granddaughter Jamie Patterson. Pearson Funeral Home in Bethlehem is handling arrangements. Rev. Maritza Torres Dolich will officiate at a funeral service on Friday, March 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18102, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Pete's memory to Christ Lutheran Church. You may record condolences at pearsonfh.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary