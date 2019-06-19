Philip A. Merenda



Philip A. Merenda, 80, of Emmaus, died June 15, 2019 in Manor Care Allentown. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Micek) Merenda. Born in Mineola, NY, he was the son of the late Anthony and Gwendolyn (Williams) Merenda. He was a graduate of Lehigh University. Philip was a supervisor in the accounting department at Mack Trucks for 30 years, retiring in 1998. After retirement, he drove school bus for Paragon Transit for many years. He was a member of Emmaus Moravian Church, where he was a choir member. He was a member of Wings Rod and Gun Club. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia; daughter, Angela Merenda of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Chandel Trumbauer, Jared Pacchioli, and Drake Nester; 1 great grandchild. He was predeceased by a son, Michael Merenda and a daughter, Susan Nester. Memorial services will be held on Fri., July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Emmaus Moravian Church, Main St. and Keystone Ave. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the chapel. Schantz Fuenral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmaus Moravian Church, 146 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.



