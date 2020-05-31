Philip C. Romig, 85, of Palm, formerly of Emmaus, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. He was the husband of Janice L. (Merkel) Romig, with whom he shared over 60 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Oliver and Bessie M. (Faust) Romig. For 38 years, he was a truck driver for Nothstein Brothers trucking. He was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, Alburtis. As an avid enthusiast and collector of John Deere tractors, he founded the East Central PA Two-Cylinder Club in 1995. He helped organize the Concerned East Penn Taxpayers Association in Emmaus. He served in the US Army.
Survivors: Wife Janice; son Timothy P. and his wife Jacqueline of Zionsville; daughters Cheryl J. wife of Barry Baus of Boyertown, Tracey J., wife of Jonathan Sechler of Palm, Coral J., wife of Michael Shuey of Palm; brother Peter O. Romig of Mertztown, sister Julia Sayre of Emmaus; two grandchildren Shawn and Taylor. He was predeceased by a step brother Charlie Romig and a step sister Lillian Greiss.
Calling period: 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 6 at Church of the Good Shepherd UCC, 135 Quarry Rd., Alburtis. Private Services to follow.
*We kindly ask that face masks are worn and social distancing is observed. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Contributions can be made in memory of Philip to the Church of the Good Shepherd UCC, 18011.
Survivors: Wife Janice; son Timothy P. and his wife Jacqueline of Zionsville; daughters Cheryl J. wife of Barry Baus of Boyertown, Tracey J., wife of Jonathan Sechler of Palm, Coral J., wife of Michael Shuey of Palm; brother Peter O. Romig of Mertztown, sister Julia Sayre of Emmaus; two grandchildren Shawn and Taylor. He was predeceased by a step brother Charlie Romig and a step sister Lillian Greiss.
Calling period: 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 6 at Church of the Good Shepherd UCC, 135 Quarry Rd., Alburtis. Private Services to follow.
*We kindly ask that face masks are worn and social distancing is observed. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Contributions can be made in memory of Philip to the Church of the Good Shepherd UCC, 18011.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.