Philip Charles Nuss, 92, of Perkiomenville, PA, went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness on January 23, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Dolores C. (Schaeffer) Nuss, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. Born on January 22, 1928, in Emmaus, Philip was the son of the late Daniel and Myrtle (Leiser) Nuss.
Phil graduated from Emmaus High School, class of 1945, and then went on to serve as an officer/musical director in the United States Navy until 1947. He attended Berean Bible School, Allentown. Phil worked as a poultry serviceman until retiring at the age of 76. He worked for Penn Embryo; Esbenshade Feeds; Wenger Feeds; Wolgemuth Feeds; and Moyer's Hatchery. He continued his passion for music as a song leader and choir director at several churches including: New Life Bible Fellowship (Oley); Colebrookdale Chapel (Boyertown); Limerick Chapel (Limerick); Bethel Church (Allentown); and a church in Detroit, Michigan.
He is survived by his daughter, Charlene A. Conrad, wife of Sherwood E. Conrad, Jr., Boyertown, PA; his grandchildren, Tashia L. Lewis, wife of Gregory, Brendon P. Conrad, husband of Karla, Hunter T. Conrad, and Sherwood "Trey" Conrad III; his great-grandchildren, Elwood Clifford Conrad, Philip Jake Conrad, and Conrad Charles Lewis; his brother, Isaiah Nuss, Murrell's Inlet, SC; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Phil is predeceased by his daughter, Charmaine J. Nuss; and his sisters, Grace Nuss and Uldine (Nuss) Hinkle.
A viewing will take place on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 447 County Line Rd., Gilbertsville, PA 19525. A celebration service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will take place after the service at Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phil's memory to Grace Baptist Church. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 25, 2020