|
|
Philip D. De Pinto, 89, of Orefield, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Mary A. (Buonarota) De Pinto to whom he was married 65 years last June 27. Born in Molfetta, Italy, August 21, 1930, Philip was the son of the late Corrado and Carmela (De Bari) De Pinto. In 1979, he graduated from LCCC in Schnecksville with an Associate Degree in Business Management. Philip retired in 1992 as a supervisor at Kraft Foods in Fogelsville and Hillside NJ after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Mary; son, Corrado L. De Pinto and his wife, Debra of Navarre, FL; daughter, Colette M. Bennett and her husband, Michael of Frisco, TX; brother, Sam De Pinto of New Jersey; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; predeceased by siblings, Dolly, Joseph and Fannie.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. David M. Anthony will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 – 11:00 am Tuesday in the church. Interment will follow the service at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019