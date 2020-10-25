Philip E. Paulus passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020, joining his beloved late wife Katherine Doremus Paulus. Philip was 94 and survived by his loving wife of 11 years Joan James Paulus. He was born in Detroit Michigan on March 30, 1926. Philip was the son of the late Edwin and Blanche Paulus. He graduated from Blaire Academy in 1944, and went on to receive a BA in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University 1949. Philip was an avid golfer and a member of Saucon Valley Country Club for 60 years. He also enjoyed woodworking, creating many beautiful pieces of period furniture. Working on and fixing tall case clocks for himself and friends was another of his passions. Phil was highly regarded as the "go to guy" who could fix anything.



Philip is survived by his 2 children, Christopher, of Green Lane, PA and Margaret Reeves (Michael) of Limerick, PA and Grandson, Thomas Reeves of Limerick, PA.



An internment service will be held a Nisky Hill Cemetery, 254 E. Church St. Bethlehem, PA. November 11, 2020 at 11am. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.



