Philip Hugh Breslin, 88, of Allentown, PA (formerly of Bethlehem, PA), passed away May 29, 2020 in his home with his wife and family. Born in Berwick, PA, he was the son of the late Hugh V and Helen O (Brocious) Breslin. Philip was married to Julie A (Coddington) Breslin for almost 67 yrs. He graduated from Ashland High School in Ashland, PA and the University of Nebraska, Omaha, NE where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He served in the US Air Force and US Air Force Reserves for 13 years attaining the rank of Captain. He was a labor relations manager for Bethlehem Steel Corporation retiring in 1985 with over 30 years service. After retirement he worked in real estate and as an independent labor arbiter. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem since 1967, active in Koinonia Groups and Sunday School. He was happiest surrounded by his kids, grandkids and granddogs with many happy memories of holiday gatherings at home and weeks "down the shore" at LBI. He was an avid Yankees and Giants fan and enjoyed playing golf for more than 55 years.
Survivors: his wife: Julie, four children: Mark Breslin of Cherry Hill, NJ, Anne Fisher of Narrowsburg, NY Alan and wife Lisa Shannon-Breslin of Allentown, PA and Peter Breslin of Phoenix, AZ,
Seven Grandchildren, Thomas Breslin, Matthew Breslin, Amy Breslin, Emily & Christopher Markos, Thomas & Victoria Karlick, Patrick Karlick and Tyler Breslin; eight great-grandchildren, nephews and a niece. Brother and sister-in-law, Thomas & Lucy Breslin. Philip was predeceased by his son-in-law, David Lounsbury and grandson, Nicholas Karlick.
Services: Private. Donations in lieu of flowers: Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley, 4240 Fritch Dr, Bethlehem, PA 18020-8940 or www.mowglv.org.
Arrangements by the Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 18th & Turner Sts., Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 2, 2020.