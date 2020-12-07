Dr. Philip J. Del Vecchio, Jr., 86, of Upper Macungie Township, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Ursula (Burger) Del Vecchio to whom he was married 63 years. Born in Paterson, NJ, June 28, 1934, Philip was the son of the late Philip J. Del Vecchio, Sr. and Teresa R. (Basileo) Del Vecchio. He received his B.A from Rutgers University, Class of 1955 and his M.D. from Georgetown University in 1959. Philip faithfully and honorably served in the United States Air Force during peacetime era where he spent time interning at the Letterman Army Hospital in San Francisco and was a Captain and Flight Surgeon. After his time in the Air Force, Philip completed his Residency in Internal Medicine, Mountainside Hospital in Montclair, NJ. He was the Vice President of Medical and Regulatory Affairs for Roche Laboratories in Nutley, NJ before retiring in 1992. Prior to that he was Asst. Director of Employee Health for the former AT&T Long Lines. Philip was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a member of the American Medical Association. Active in the life of his community, Philip was the former President and board member of the Cardinal Mercier Club in Montclair, the Essex County Boy Scouts of America, Camp Nejeda in Stillwater, NJ, and the Upper Macungie Township Zoning Hearing Board, where he served as chairman. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield where he was a former member of the Parish Development Committee, former co-chairman of the parish survey committee for the Diocesan church project, lector and Eucharistic Minister. Philip was involved with the Parkland School District assisting with the Tax Committee and the Long-Range Planning Task Force. Additionally, he was a board member and volunteer for Meals on Wheels of Lehigh Valley.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Ursula; children, William Del Vecchio (Karen) of CT, Theodore Del Vecchio (Amanda) of Millville, Mary E. Fitzgerald (Daniel) of Coopersburg, James Del Vecchio (Pamela) of MD, Anne M. Del Vecchio of Seattle, WA; brother, Robert Del Vecchio of CA; sister, Joyce Delaney of NJ; 18 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
A livestream of the Mass will be available for those unable to attend on the funeral home website under Dr. Del Vecchio's obituary.
Strict Covid-19 restrictions will be followed; everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker, Catholic Charities of Allentown and/or Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley all in care of the funeral home P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville PA 18078-0196.