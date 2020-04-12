|
Philip J. Gahagan Jr., 65, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Friday April 10, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Bethlehem, the son of the late Philip Gahagan Sr. and Madesta (Roche) Gahagan. He was the husband of Tina (Yelles) Gahagan.
Philip graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School. He was a Catholic. He worked at the Bethlehem Steel as a metallurgist, in automotive sales for many dealers in the Lehigh Valley, proprietor of two used car lots and entrepreneur.
He started dance lessons as a little boy and now will continue to dance. He struck-up the dance with the buddy 29 years ago and they celebrated 23 years of marriage on Thanksgiving Day, of last year.
His greatest joy was being Skylar's father and spending time with him. He enjoyed the beach, television, movies, and was an avid automobile enthusiast, collecting a variety of classic cars throughout the years. He was a lifetime member of the West End Republican Club, Height Athletic Association, and 32nd degree Mason.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Tina, son, Skylar P. Gahagan and his fiancé, Melissa Mazzaferro, family and friends.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Philip keep on telling all your stories as you will be in our hearts forever. Songs to remember: O' Danny Boy, My Way, It's My Life, See You again
Memorial contributions may be made to: Saint Anne's Catholic Church, Bethlehem, Pa or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1335 Old Carriage Road, Northampton, Pa. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020