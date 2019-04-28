Philip J. Joseph, 95, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born on April 17, 1924 in Easton, he was a son of the late Barbour and Rose (Koury) Joseph. He was the widower of Arlette (Fredrick) Joseph. Philip is survived by his step-daughter, JoLee Boehmer and her husband (Jack Boehmer) and several nieces and nephews. His brothers and sisters, Edward J. Joseph, Mary Badway, Louis Joseph, Naomi Shiner and Joanna Joseph all preceded him in death. Philip graduated from Easton High School, received his Bachelor's Degree from Bloomsburg State Teacher's College (now University), and a Master's Degree from the University of North Carolina. Philip served as a clerk in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II.He worked in the Pennsylvania government in the Department of Health, Office of Administration, and as a personal assistant for four Governors - David L. Lawrence, George M. Leader, Raymond P. Shafer, and Milton Shapp. After leaving the Governors' Office in 1966, he worked as the Personnel Director for the Liquor Control Board of the Commonwealth of PA before retiring. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Harrisburg. Those wishing to share memories and condolences with the family are invited to visit BitnerCares.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary